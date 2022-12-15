Investors Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of BGRY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 601.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 220,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 81,726 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

