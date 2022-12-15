Investors Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Berkshire Grey Stock Up 25.8 %
Shares of BGRY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
