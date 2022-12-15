Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV Trading Down 1.9 %

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 675.23 and a beta of 1.86. NOV has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 666.89%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.