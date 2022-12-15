TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRP opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

