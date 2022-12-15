Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Down 0.1 %

CCJ opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

