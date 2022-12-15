Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,834,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,885,417.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,811 shares of company stock worth $274,610. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Doma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Doma Price Performance
NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Doma has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.