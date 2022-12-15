Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,834,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,885,417.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,811 shares of company stock worth $274,610. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Doma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Doma has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

