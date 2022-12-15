Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. JOANN has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

