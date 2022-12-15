Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 271.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 89,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.