Traders Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COOP opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 975,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.