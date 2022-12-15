Traders Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of COOP opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.