Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELYS opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.10.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELYS. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

