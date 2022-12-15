Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million.
Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.1 %
VREX opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
