Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million.

VREX opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

