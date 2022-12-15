Investors Buy High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 6.0 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 277,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $65,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

