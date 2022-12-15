Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

