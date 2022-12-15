Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.