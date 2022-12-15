Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.43.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
