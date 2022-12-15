Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
