Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

