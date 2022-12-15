Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $150,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

