Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.83.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
