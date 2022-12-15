Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth $160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.