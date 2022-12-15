Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BSL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

