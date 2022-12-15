Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BSL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.