abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

