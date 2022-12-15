Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 25th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -266.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.