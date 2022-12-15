Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 1st

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ HBANM opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
