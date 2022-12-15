TheStreet Downgrades Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) to C+

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
