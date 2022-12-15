TheStreet Downgrades Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) to C+

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

