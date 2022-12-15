Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 17th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $210,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.