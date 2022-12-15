Chemring Group PLC (CHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CHG opened at GBX 305 ($3.74) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.33. The company has a market capitalization of £864.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,918.75.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.