FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 159.07 ($1.95) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.50. The company has a market capitalization of £395.99 million and a PE ratio of 3,210.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

