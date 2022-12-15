AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
About AGNC Investment
