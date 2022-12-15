The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of ABCL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

