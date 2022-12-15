FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

