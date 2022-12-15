Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $74.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

