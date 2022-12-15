Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
