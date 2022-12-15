JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

JEDT stock opened at GBX 397.55 ($4.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.80. The stock has a market cap of £626.04 million and a PE ratio of 20,050.00. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 339 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($6.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

In other JPMorgan European Discovery Trust news, insider Sarah Watters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($22,819.29).

About JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

