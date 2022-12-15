Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $104.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

