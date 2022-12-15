Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $311.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,599.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares in the company, valued at $80,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

