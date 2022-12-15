Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lowered by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.55 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

