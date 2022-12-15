Farmers Trust Co. Has $218,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

