Farmers Trust Co. Buys 186 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.