Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

NYSE CVX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

