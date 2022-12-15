Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 193,318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,911.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

GOOGL opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

