Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $254.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

