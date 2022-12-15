Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.