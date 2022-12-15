PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 173,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

