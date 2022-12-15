Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

