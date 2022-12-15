Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,872.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

