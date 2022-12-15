Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

