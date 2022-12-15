LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $711.52 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $933.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.30. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

