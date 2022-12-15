Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.