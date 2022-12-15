Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,443 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

