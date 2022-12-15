Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after buying an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

