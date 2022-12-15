Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,501 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

