Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,413 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

