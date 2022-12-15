McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

